5,725 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

ACLS opened at $39.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.39. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.