5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in June

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.

OTCMKTS FPLSF opened at $2.36 on Monday. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $192.46 million, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FPLSF shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on 5N Plus from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

