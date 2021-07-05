6,123 Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 58.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after buying an additional 2,319,511 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after purchasing an additional 135,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,293,000 after purchasing an additional 424,484 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 9.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after purchasing an additional 202,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 967,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,833 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Insiders sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,603 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

