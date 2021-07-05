6,138 Shares in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GABC stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $985.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

