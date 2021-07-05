$683.94 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $683.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $693.50 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $598.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 788,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $54.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

