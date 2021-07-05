$94.48 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report $94.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.95 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $88.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $378.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.68 million to $382.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $376.31 million, with estimates ranging from $372.99 million to $379.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

