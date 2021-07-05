AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Financial Analysis

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) 7.08% 16.40% 4.72% Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 2 1 3 0 2.17 Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64

Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 47.04%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Risk and Volatility

AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) $36.89 billion 1.33 $2.11 billion $1.04 23.26 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -44.83

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated and rigid haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, pavers, and compactors under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial boats, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with NVIDIA to develop commercial vehicles and machines. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

