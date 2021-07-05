ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 4,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,735,000 after buying an additional 122,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 211,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 85.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.52. 898,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.88.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.