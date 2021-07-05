Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,209,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125,521 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $75,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $2,767,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

