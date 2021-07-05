Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Invests $303,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Intel makes up 0.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

INTC stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.76. 17,223,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,346,869. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

