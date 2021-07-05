Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 2,942 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX cut its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises about 3.4% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $17,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $451,949,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $43,758,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,664 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.51. 156,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $128.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

