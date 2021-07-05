Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Castellan Group LLC

Castellan Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of Castellan Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $4.84 on Monday, hitting $304.84. 2,280,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,081. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $305.17. The company has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

