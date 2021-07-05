Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Accor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

