Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) & Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Head to Head Analysis

Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) and Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Achaogen alerts:

26.5% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Achaogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Achaogen and Viracta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen N/A N/A N/A Viracta Therapeutics N/A -29.45% -21.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Achaogen and Viracta Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen $8.73 million 0.14 -$186.51 million N/A N/A Viracta Therapeutics $120,000.00 3,851.49 -$21.61 million N/A N/A

Viracta Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Achaogen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Achaogen and Viracta Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Viracta Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 162.17%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than Achaogen.

Volatility & Risk

Achaogen has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viracta Therapeutics beats Achaogen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibacterial agents for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the development of antibacterial candidate C-Scape, an orally-administered combination of clavulanate and ceftibuten, which targets serious bacterial infections due to expanded spectrum beta-lactamases producing enterobacteriaceae. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to support plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California. On April 15, 2019, Achaogen, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 29, 2020.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.