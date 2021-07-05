Acima Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.9% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $152.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

