Acima Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,749 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,025,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $48.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.