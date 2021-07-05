Acima Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,901,000 after buying an additional 183,260 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $80.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

