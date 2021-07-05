Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AYI. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.19.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $87.12 and a 12-month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter.

Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

