adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €330.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €311.25 ($366.18).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €316.60 ($372.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €289.52. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.