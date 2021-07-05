AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Shares of ASIX opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $828.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.60. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AdvanSix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

