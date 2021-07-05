Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Short Interest Update

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Advaxis stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 396,163 shares during the period. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

