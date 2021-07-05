Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

AFMD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $7.28 on Friday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $715.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.70.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

