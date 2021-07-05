AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 148.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $3,241,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,549.45 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,551.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

