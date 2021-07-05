AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 826,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after buying an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,022,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after buying an additional 591,488 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 116,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

