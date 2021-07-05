AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 134.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.