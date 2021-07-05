AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 676,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,511,000 after buying an additional 231,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Shares of MA stock opened at $375.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

