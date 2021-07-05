AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

VZ stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $233.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,786,940. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

