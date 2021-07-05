AGF Investments Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2,286.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.92 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.89.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.