AGF Investments Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480,913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $147.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.80.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

