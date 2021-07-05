AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 4,876 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 172.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $217.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $125.11 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

