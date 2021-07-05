AGF Investments LLC Buys 3,024 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 568.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.67. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $74.32.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.