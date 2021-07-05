AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,368 shares of company stock valued at $14,555,335. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $164.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.