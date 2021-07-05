AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Discovery by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after buying an additional 2,675,611 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Discovery by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after buying an additional 2,038,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

