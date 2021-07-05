AGF Investments LLC Sells 431 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 27.6% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 162,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $265.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.40. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

