AI Doctor Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $28,398.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.70 or 0.00792381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.38 or 0.07957786 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

