Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.64 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $10.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

