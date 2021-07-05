Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ALDX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 692,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,255. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

