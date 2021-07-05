Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $18,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after buying an additional 1,988,958 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.42 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

