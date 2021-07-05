Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

