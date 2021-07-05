Alpaca Finance Price Up 60% Over Last Week (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 60% higher against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $756,299.00 worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00137486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00167729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,631.94 or 1.00430365 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars.

