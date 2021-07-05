Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,505.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,508.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,368.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

