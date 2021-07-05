AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 76,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $82,474,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 436,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $132.49 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.08 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

