AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

