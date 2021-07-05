AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $321,000 in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in GMS by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

GMS stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. GMS’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 224,489 shares of company stock worth $9,901,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

