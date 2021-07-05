Altimmune’s (ALT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $358.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.37. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. Equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

