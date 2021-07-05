Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,938 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

