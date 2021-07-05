Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,567.60.

AIF opened at C$58.64 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$64.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.30 million. Research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

