Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21.

About Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

