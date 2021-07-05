Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

