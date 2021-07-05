Amalgamated Bank Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

